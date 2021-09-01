By

RANT to abusive bike riders. At Judkins Park, I was forced to the side of the walkway/bike path the other day by a group of riders riding two and three abreast. I suggested it would be nice if they rode single file so the rest of us could use the path as well. I was showered with the most abusive language and told I should keep my (expletive)-ing opinions to myself and I was an (expletive) (expletive). All I wanted was to share the path. What kind of people let loose on a stranger making a simple request?

RAVE to the Burgermaster on Northup Way for the beautiful streetside planting beds bringing joy year-round.

RANT to bicycle riders and scooter riders who use the sidewalk instead of bike lanes and force me into doorways to avoid being run over.

