RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Fire Department, whose firefighters, and then Medic One, saved our baby when he had an allergic reaction. They even stopped to give our older daughter a firefighter sticker. Touchingly, when they opened the back of the ambulance at the ER, a blown-up rubber glove fell out. The paramedic who had been assigned to sit in back with my baby, since I could not, had played with him and kept him safe at the same time. I can never thank you enough for your kindness in a terrifying situation. Rant to the drivers under the West Seattle Bridge who saw an ambulance with lights flashing and sirens blaring and did not move over. A special rant to the driver who, incredibly, gestured at the ambulance driver to get out of his way. The ambulance driver said this happens multiple times a day. There was a person inside, in this case a tiny baby, in need of emergency medical care. Move over.