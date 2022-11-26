RANT to the Seattle Department of Transportation for planning to disrupt our Northeast Seattle neighborhood with sidewalks and drainage basins we don’t need. Walking on our streets allows safe, socially distanced walking in both directions for groups of people, people pushing strollers or with dogs, runners and others who like our quiet, friendly, scenic neighborhood.

RAVE to a concerned neighbor, Karen, who after, being in an accident with our friend, realized he was not being careless but was possibly having a stroke. She alerted others who called 911 to get him much needed medical help. Her observant assessment may have saved his life!

RANT to all those people who tailgate, honk and make obscene gestures to student drivers. Harassing beginners isn’t going to make them go faster or suddenly know how to drive, it’s just bullying.