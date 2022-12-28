RANT to the state of medical care in Seattle. Last summer, while golfing, a friend hurt his shoulder, or so he thought at the time. He called his health care system and was told there was a three-month wait to see an orthopedist. Two and a half months later, the pain is so bad he went to the emergency room. He was told that Stage 4 lung cancer (he never smoked) has metastasized into his shoulder. He died a few nights ago. I am left to wonder … what if he’d gotten an appointment within a week or two?
RAVE to a helpful police officer. I called the nonemergency line and reported my car having been stolen. Within 10 minutes, an officer from the North Precinct called and came to my apartment to take a full report. Her relaxed yet thoroughly efficient way she asked questions put my mind at ease. This could have been a very taxing experience to say the least. Thanks to this officer, I was able to put things into perspective and handle the problem efficiently and quickly.
