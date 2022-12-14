RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Seattle Kraken for not doing any marketing of the team. As a season-ticket holder who tries to sell tickets for games I can’t attend, I often hear people say they don’t know the schedule or anything about the team. As the new kids in town, the Kraken need to work at getting the word out! Rave to the team for playing so much better this year! The games have been a lot of fun.

RAVE to Kerry at the Social Security Administration office in Seattle. First on the phone and then in person, Kerry helped us correct a botched online application with wit, verve and enthusiasm, solving our problem within minutes. No soulless bureaucrat she!

RANT to Seattle’s electric utility grid. How could a minor snow event cause thousands to lose power all over the city?