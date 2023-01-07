RANT to people we barely know who keep sending us Christmas cards, year after year, so we have to keep sending them Christmas cards (usually late, after we receive theirs), year after year. Please stop!

RAVE to the Seattle Department of Transportation crew who removed a fallen tree blocking a pedestrian walkway in Puget Ridge recently. I reported it as we started our walk, and as we finished an hour later, we saw the crew just having finished up.

RANT to the U.S. Postal Service for so many missed delivery days. Has the postmaster totally destroyed the wonderful postal system?

RAVE to the Seattle Parks and Recreation crew who cleaned up Kerry Park at 6 a.m. the morning after the New Year’s Eve celebration so that it was immaculate by daybreak!