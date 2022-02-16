RANT to sportscasters who consistently mutilate the English language. Please learn the difference between an adverb and an adjective. “It was a perfect (adjective) throw.” “He threw the ball perfectly (adverb).” Also, please stop using a pronoun immediately after a proper noun. We don’t say, “Russell Wilson he is a great quarterback.” We just say, “Russell Wilson is a great quarterback.” Please, our youth are listening!

RAVE to Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery for going above and beyond when trying to connect a lost gift card I had purchased back to the recipient when it was found in their parking lot.

RANT to the news programs who interview people with their masks below their nose! Most everyone breathes through their nose as well as their mouth and the virus can be spread both ways. Please instruct your interviewees on how to correctly wear the mask before taping the interview for everyone to see.