RANT AND RAVE Rave to a major waterfront business for all the beautiful landscaping along their stretch of the Centennial Park pathway at the waterfront. Rant for not keeping it well-maintained. Some of the plants have grown so much that they partially block the path. As a result, a friend and I frequently have to walk single-file. It’s unsightly and dangerous … wouldn’t take much to trip, fall and break a bone.

RAVE to the person who picked up the credit card I dropped in my airline’s boarding area at Sea-Tac Airport and turned it in to one of the gate agents who promptly paged me overhead. My trip would have been quite difficult if I’d discovered it was missing the first time I needed it.

RANT to the brand-new roll of tape and the dispenser that requires a pair of scissors to cut the tape.