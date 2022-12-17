RANT to people ranting about the people writing checks in the grocery store line. I was recently behind an older woman doing just that. The louder they became, the more she fumbled. I touched her arm and told her to take her time. She turned to me a little teary, thanked me and said that I’d made her day. Come on, people! Please have a little compassion.

RAVE to the Seattle Public Library’s website. It’s so friendly and easy to use. They don’t act like it’s Fort Knox with password security walls, while at the same time protecting our information and privacy. It’s so simple to find a book, reserve it, and have it delivered to my local branch.

RAVE to United States Postal Service Ballard supervisor Immanuel and mail carrier Jeff for getting our apartment building mailbox operational again and resuming mail delivery. Thank you!