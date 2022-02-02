RANT to the many inconsiderate, self-absorbed drivers who use the ferries. I swear, if there were only two vehicles waiting for a ferry, one of them would be idling the entire time, radio blaring at freeway volume and headlights aligned with the mirrors of the other vehicle.

RAVE to the city of Seattle and King County Metro for attention to Roosevelt Way Northeast through Maple Leaf during the recent snowfall and freeze. I don’t know what it was like elsewhere in the city, but I saw snowplows at work two separate times and our beloved No. 67 bus never stopped running, to my knowledge.

RANT to the internet, run by businesses that try to remove humans from business transactions and don’t have a way to solve problems that don’t fit into the 95% of all cases. And don’t get me started on businesses that don’t have a customer service phone number on their website, or that have only a chatbot on their website.