RANT to the folks running the PA system at Huskies football games. Their nonstop bombardment of loud, insipid noise is ruining “The Greatest Setting In College Football.” Come on! Let the fans enjoy the scene.

RAVE to our Lakewood U.S. Postal Service carrier. Our house has two stories of stairs to gain access to the front door. Our wonderful postal carrier brought a heavy package to our front door along with our daily newspaper. These octogenarians are so grateful.

RANT to King County for cutting all those healthy trees for a cement trail. You want us to save the climate, but you are making a cement city and ruining peoples property.

RAVE to Valley Medical Center in Renton. I spent five days in the hospital, and the staff was fantastic. The food was great. I don’t have any complaints. It takes special people to do what they do. You are all very special.