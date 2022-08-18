RAVE to the kind woman who stopped her car on Madison Street to check on me when I fell and also kept me safe until I was back solidly on the sidewalk. There’s a lot of construction there and the sidewalks and road are a mess. I didn’t get your name but the warm, fuzzy feeling is still with me. I have stage 4 cancer and so many things are a struggle right now.

RANT to the members at my gym who talk nonstop in the hot tub. Last night a guy talked for over 30 minutes and the person he was talking at maybe said a few sentences. Some of us like to relax after a workout.