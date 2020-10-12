RAVE to the Seattle Storm for representing Seattle, playing great basketball and bringing home another WNBA championship. Rave, too, to the WNBA leadership and players for making the season successfully happen in the wubble during these stressful and strange times. GO STORM!

RANT to the garbage cans at bus stops on California and Fauntleroy and in front of the Rite Aid on California Avenue Southwest and Dawson. They are overflowing with garbage. Dog owners are just leaving their little friends’ deposits all around these receptacles. I’m a dog owner too, but please folks, take it home if you see a full can. Don’t expect others to clean up after you. I’ve tried to reach Metro about trash pickup but can only get a busy signal. I spoke with the manager at Rite Aid and he has been trying to get this cleaned up as well. It is a health hazard and needs to be addressed.