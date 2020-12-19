RANT to every .com store tracker that states my package has been delivered when it hasn’t been. C’mon folks. Whatever happened to accuracy, integrity and good old customer service?

RAVE to those in a busy Lacey parking lot where my dog got away from me recently. Before I knew it, four people were chasing after her while at the same time, stopping cars from hitting her. They looked for quite a while before having to move on as she disappeared. One was able to continue looking, but also gave me some great contacts to make should she be found. It paid off and she was returned to me unscathed several hours later. My most sincere thanks to all you good folks who helped, and to you who called the animal shelter to pick her up before any harm came to her. What a wonderful outreach of concerned people.