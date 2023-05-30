RAVE to good citizens and Costco employees. I dropped my credit card holder in the Sodo Costco. Some wonderful soul found it and turned it into the service desk. I realized I lost it when I got home. Costco answered when I called and quickly re-connected me with my driver’s license, etc. Rave to kind and honest people all around.

RANT to all the red-light runners that frequent our streets. I’m not referring to those that squeak through the yellow but cars that enter an intersection when the light is fully red. In one day I witnessed six of these occurrences. It is not worth saving those few seconds to reach your destination.

RAVE to the person who regularly picks up trash around the bus stops at Northeast 45th Street and Mary Gates Memorial Drive Northeast.

RANT to mass shootings in our country. When will it ever end? Something has to be done.