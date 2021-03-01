RAVE to the thoughtful person who found my hearing aid on the ground at Magnuson Park. You were very clever to place it on a white tissue on the ground where I would look, with a stone and stick to attract my attention to it. Many thanks! I would have hugged you if I could!

RANT to a pharmacy in Oak Harbor for their pathetic handling of delivering the vaccine. It took me two hours from the time I arrived to obtain my second dose, and that was with an appointment! It was a disorganized mess. The point person was actually screaming at people waiting in line. It was very unprofessional. They will not respond to phone calls and wouldn’t respond to my in-person inquiry regarding to my husband’s first shot. I was told to come back when they are not administering shots.