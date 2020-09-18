RAVE and thank you to the employees of the Greenwood Fred Meyer for helping me find my dog! Luna slipped out of her harness while I was grocery shopping and after hearing, “Will the owner of a white dog please come to customer service” I clearly began to panic. These stellar people had tracked her for blocks and blocks to give me a sense of where she was. I came to find out she had run all the way home (a terrifying idea). I am forever thankful to them and I’m sorry for crying in the parking lot. You deserve a raise.

RANT to those who refuse to wear a mask in local public parks, thinking a mask is not needed as long as they are outside. Over half of the people I see in Eastside parks are not wearing a mask or social distancing, and often are in groups larger than their household.