RANT AND RAVE Rant to large grocery stores that do not have a single spot to sit down for a moment. After a knee injury, and now that I’m fighting cancer, I’ve noticed how hard it is to find a place for a break. Rave to those stores who have a bench or chair somewhere inside for people like me. I can’t be the only one!
RANT to my neighbor who is building an “accessory dwelling unit” (aka a house) in their small backyard. Can’t believe the city of Renton allowed it. Plus, construction has been going on over a year. I guess we will just move in a few RVs and a trailer into our backyard. See how you like the view.
RAVE to my local fast food sandwich restaurant, which gives out paper straws, which are compostable (and not plastic).
