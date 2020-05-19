RANT AND RAVE Rant to restaurants that don’t take safety precautions. Once a week my husband and I (both seniors) have been ordering takeout meals from various local restaurants, frankly as our big treat during lockdown. Some have procedures that don’t make us feel safe and we won’t return to them. Rave to the ones that do take precautions. We are impressed with ones where everyone wears a mask and thoughtful procedures are followed where we can pay ahead, enter and pickup food with minimal touching.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Seattle for having so many bike lanes and making it easy for people to commute and enjoy the outdoors via bike, especially during this time. Rant to the “new found bikers” in the age of coronavirus who don’t use these bike lanes whenever possible and bike in the middle of the street when there’s a bike lane five feet from you. You are putting yourself, drivers and fellow bikers in danger.