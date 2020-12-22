RAVE to a very kind and caring man. I am 83-years-old and was riding my bike south on Redmond-Woodinville Road, trying to avoid traffic when I moved from asphalt to a short-stretch where grass covered a hole in the ground. My front wheel dived into the hole and I slammed right eye-first into the ground. I found myself on all fours trying to see around me but couldn’t. Then, I saw a man walking toward me and felt compelled to stand and greet him. He picked up my bike and asked if there was anything he could do to help me. I was overwhelmed by his kindness and care and told him as well as I could how much I appreciated what he had done. A little later he returned in his car with his wife to again see if he could do anything to help.
