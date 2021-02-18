RAVE to restaurants like Tapas Lab in Green Lake, whose staff are working hard to make a beautiful, sparkly, safe place to have a lovely date out of the house. Really enjoyed the heated tents the other night.
RANT to all the privileged folks who gush about their wonderful experiences getting the vaccine. I am in the proper category of recipients and have been trying for weeks to get an appointment with no luck! I don’t need to get even more frustrated reading about your amazing vaccine moment! Yes, I realize life isn’t always fair. Please keep it to yourself.
RAVE to the sweet woman in front of me at See’s Candy in Bellevue. She secretly bought me a gift box of chocolates in response to yielding my position in line to her. Her kindness was wholly unnecessary but very much appreciated.
