RAVE to the Greenwood florist who came out of their shop and handed me a flower as I was waiting for the bus on Sept. 23. (No, I wasn’t feeling particularly “down,” but I appreciated the kind gesture nonetheless!)

RANT to those who steal cars and use them to destroy local storefronts. Rant to the makers of those vehicles who don’t make them harder to steal. And, rant to the owners of the vehicles who won’t take advantage of available free steering-wheel-lock offers.

RAVE to the Washington State Cougars for beating Oregon State the other weekend in a great game.

RANT to the saying “Thank you for your patience.” I bet most people have been on seemingly endless holds by contractors only to be thanked that way. Sadly, it is likely part of a company script. Why not apologize for poor service? Probably would cause less ill will.