RAVE to our wonderful North Beach neighbors who display statues from the set of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Maurice Sendak Nutcracker in their yard every December. It’s a magical experience to happen upon these large and beloved characters in such a beautiful setting.

RANT to the many bicyclists not wearing masks on the crowded Burke-Gilman Trail. Please get over yourselves.

RAVE to the seven different Redmond good Samaritans in the Kohl’s parking lot within one hour who stopped to offer help with my stalled car! Kindness like a small town. Amazing!

RANT to charities who send solicitations with a “free gift.” I’ve received enough return address labels for three lifetimes, plus calendars, notepads, pens and tote bags. I am disinclined to donate to organizations that will spend my money on this kind of thing, rather than supporting their mission as fully as possible.