RAVE to a woman named Vicki who helped my disabled teen buy a Christmas present for me at the Lake Forest Park Third Place Books last week. He was excited to spend his own money (a first), but didn’t have a credit card or enough money. She used her card and made up the difference. He stumbled out of bed on Christmas morning, wanting me to open it immediately. Both gestures were my greatest gifts this year.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery stores that have one-way aisles. It makes it so much easier to shop. Two-way aisles do not allow social distancing. Rant to shoppers who ignore the one-way arrows. Yes, I am the grouchy lady that points them out to you.