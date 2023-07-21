RANT AND RAVE Rave to a fellow customer who approached me in the parking lot of a home improvement store and insisted on loading six bags of bark into my car after overhearing that it could be a very long time before an employee showed up to help me. Your kindness will be paid forward. Rant to the employee who was clearly annoyed when I asked if someone could help me load the bark, answering, “No, there isn’t, and it could be a long time before there is.” When I asked if you could maybe call someone, you became even more annoyed. The end result was the same, but I really didn’t need your attitude.

RANT to a restaurant in Greenwood for playing loud, headbanging music. I could not hear my dining partner. When a server was asked to turn it down, they said, “This is the way the owners want it.” I will never understand this logic.