RAVE to the unbelievable kindness we experienced at Swedish Medical Center. My dear wife and I are both 80. My wife has early Alzheimer’s and I am visually impaired. We had a hard time finding Jefferson Tower at the hospital the other day.¬†Quite worn out after a long search and about to give up and return home, a sweet lady approached and asked if she could help. It turned out that she was an interpreter/translator at the hospital! She looked at our appointment details and insisted on taking us to our destination.¬†She walked with us another 10 minutes and waited until we were cleared to enter the hospital. She insisted on staying with us until we reached our specialists’ office. I will never forget her kindness beyond belief! It left us with a wonderful feeling to have had the privilege of meeting such a person and some hope for the future that things will improve in these crazy times. The staff at the hospital were so kind to us, too. Quite a day to remember