By

RAVE to the volunteers at the pop-up SuperVax clinic by Amazon and Virginia Mason. From arrival in the parking garage to departure with my second dose scheduled, the volunteers were friendly, helpful and efficient. So grateful to get that shot in the arm!

RANT to stores that display and sell seasonal items months in advance. Back to school sales begin in June, Christmas displays were up in September. Now before Valentine’s Day, I am starting to see Easter stuff on display stores. Stop the insanity.

RAVE to the man in Greenwood whose car I carelessly backed into. I slightly damaged his license plate and when I showed him what happened he said, “That’s what grace is for.” In a moment when I needed grace, and in a world that is starving for it, his kind words were a gift.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories