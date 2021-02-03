RAVE to the volunteers at the pop-up SuperVax clinic by Amazon and Virginia Mason. From arrival in the parking garage to departure with my second dose scheduled, the volunteers were friendly, helpful and efficient. So grateful to get that shot in the arm!

RANT to stores that display and sell seasonal items months in advance. Back to school sales begin in June, Christmas displays were up in September. Now before Valentine’s Day, I am starting to see Easter stuff on display stores. Stop the insanity.

RAVE to the man in Greenwood whose car I carelessly backed into. I slightly damaged his license plate and when I showed him what happened he said, “That’s what grace is for.” In a moment when I needed grace, and in a world that is starving for it, his kind words were a gift.