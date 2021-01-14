RAVE to a terrific sanitation worker for the city of Poulsbo who gave me a big grin and “Merry Christmas” greeting as he picked up my garbage on Christmas morning. I didn’t think they would be collecting on a holiday, so I barely got my can out in time. His good cheer was a real day brightener.

RANT to the maskless owner of an unleashed dog at a Seattle waterfront park, who chastised me for reminding him that there is a leash law, and said I was giving myself carbon monoxide poisoning by wearing a mask. I had just found out that a dear friend could not get the coronavirus vaccine because as a recipient of stem-cell therapy for lymphoma 10 years ago, she is medically ineligible. Her lymphoma has returned in the middle of the pandemic, so I will gladly wear a mask to protect people like her.