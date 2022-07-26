RAVE to the blocks of Northwest Market Street between Eighth Avenue Northwest and 14th Avenue Northwest. Is there a prettier tree-lined stretch in Seattle? And rave to the city for preserving these beautiful trees even while the properties they front get redeveloped.

RANT to the Seafair pirates’ street boat for having a siren that sounds just like police, fire and ambulance sirens. It should have a toy or cartoony sound.

RANT to a downtown Seattle theater on the first night of “Hadestown” for starting the show while hundreds of theatergoers were stuck outside in line waiting for the few staffers assigned to check coronavirus cards. Extra rant for eventually just letting hundreds into the theater without screening them. What was the point other than making us all miss the opening song?