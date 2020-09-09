RAVE to the plumber from Beacon Plumbing who arrived at 6 a.m. on a Sunday after a 4 a.m. phone call to save us from an overflowing sink! He had been working since noon on Saturday, yet followed through as promised and expertly solved our problem. He followed all COVID-19 protocol, explained what he was seeing, charged us what had been quoted, commiserated with our dilemma and allowed us to follow through with our teenage grandson’s birthday celebration a ferry ride away that day! Did we appreciate him!

RANT to the Golden Gardens road closure. This is a poorly thought out road closure. This is not a “just go to the next block” closure as there is no next block. Now to get to Golden Gardens there is a 2-mile detour through Ballard neighborhood streets. So a 4-mile round trip for what? Rethink this.