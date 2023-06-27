RAVE to the Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services department. On a daily basis, Kent Parks makes each park, each facility and each program welcoming and open for all. Given extremely limited resources and the challenges that it faces, the department delivers each and every day to each and every patron. I used to think it was magic, but it is outstanding leadership, a focus on patron service and a commitment to deliver quality at each opportunity. I am in a Kent park every day and use many of the department’s other services regularly. I am truly appreciative of its great work.

RANT to the sound technicians servicing a graduation I attended the other night. All seemed well until the speaker approached the microphone to welcome everyone attending. However, it became apparent that most didn’t understand much of what she said. The echo or feedback distorted all speakers’ messages. I’m sure they had great messages for all the graduates.