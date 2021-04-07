RAVE to the Fred Hutch staff. They vaccinated us Seattle Cancer Care Alliance patients. They contacted each and every one of us with options for scheduling [and then] new options because of the snowstorm. Many caregivers to get you through a maze and exceedingly competent nurses making you wonder if you received vaccine or not. Bravo!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who rant at the slightest little thing. Rave to people who rave at all the good stuff that goes on around us all the time.