RANT to my neighbor, who stands on his deck and shoots little Douglas squirrels to death. Way to erase one of the little things in life bringing me happiness during these very trying times. Yes, they make noise and eat the occasional plant root, but your behavior is very upsetting and I wish you would stop.

RAVE to Angie at the Washington State Employment Security Department for your compassion and expertise during this difficult time. She went above and beyond to ensure my claim was prepared correctly and able to be processed. I will never forget her kindness!

RANT to people who rant. Look outside and take a deep breath. It’s a beautiful day!

RAVE to the hard working, selfless hospital workers who care for all COVID-19 patients regardless of the manner in which the patients contracted the virus.