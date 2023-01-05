RANT AND RAVE Rave to a wholesale club chain for finally baking chocolate muffins after weeks of no production due to a chocolate shortage. Rant for is it my imagination or are they smaller than what they used to be?

RAVE to those restoring Green Lake’s southern shoreline, removing invasives and planting evergreen trees. Our children’s children thank you! More, please, Seattle!

RAVE to a nice woman at a Lake Stevens drugstore who gave a senior couple a $15 off coupon. We got the discount for spending over $75. Thank you for your kindness.

RANT to the light-rail system for all the broken escalators and elevators in the stations. We were at Benaroya Hall last weekend. Taking the light rail back to Northgate, we found two broken escalators and a broken elevator. There was no way for a person who uses a wheelchair to get from the mezzanine level to the platform level.