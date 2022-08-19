RANT to closed lanes. We often make the trip from Kirkland to Eatonville. For the past several months, WSDOT has been working on expanding the carpool lanes on Highway 167. The lanes were finished months ago, but they remain closed. They should open up these lanes and let drivers through. It is not unusual to have a period of no fees when a toll road is first launched and the agency would generate a lot of goodwill instead of immense frustration! It just doesn’t make sense to have these lanes closed while traffic is so thick especially in the summer months.

RAVE to the young man who saw this old lady wrestling with a big package of toilet paper in the wholesale club parking lot and stopped to help. He unloaded my whole cart and left with a smile, reminding me to take my cane as he returned the cart. I’m still feeling grateful.