RANT to ads that again tout where we can buy our annual July Fourth explosives, but most cities — even unincorporated areas — ban them. What’s being encouraged here?

RAVE to the Seattle Police Department for stopping traffic when they saw my dog run across 15th Avenue Northeast to chase a ball. Big rant to me for engaging in such risky behavior and for forgetting to thank them. I’m forever indebted, divine intervention for sure.

RANT to those who rant about gas prices while doing little to alter their own gas wasting habits. Driving at a measured pace at speeds that at least stay reasonably close to the posted limit goes a long way toward eking out a little extra mileage per gallon. Those who drive around in outsized vehicles for ordinary commuting purposes are not doing themselves any favors either.