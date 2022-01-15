RANT to the city of Kirkland for eliminating the curbside pickup stalls on Park Lane. Be agile! Omicron is here! We need to pick up food!

RAVE to the big-rig driver outside a Silverdale restaurant who so skillfully avoided hitting us ascending the hill. Never more terrified, and never so thankful for skilled driving.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to me for trying to buy at stores versus online. Rant to the empty shelves found at two pharmacies, due to prolific shoplifters who clear out entire categories of products. Rave to the cashiers and security workers who keep on keeping on despite it all.

RAVE to the Waste Management driver who helped this West Seattle resident get his car into his garage off the alley.

RANT to those who can’t conclude that solo drivers in cars with “Please be patient — student driver” bumper stickers are the driving instructors. How do you suppose all those instructors return to the office?