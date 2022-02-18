RANT to the manufacturers of the N95 mask with loops that fit around the whole head rather than around the ears. The loops, as manufactured, are difficult to put on over the head and are not user-friendly to styled hair. To cure this problem, cut the upper and lower loops in half, overlap the cut loops on each ear side, and staple the overlapped loops together. The degree of overlap can be chosen for a comfortable fit over each ear. Is there an explanation about why N95 masks were manufactured without ear loops?

RAVE to the employees who call out “Welcome!” without feeling the need to add the redundant “in,” which is beginning to seem like jargon to me.

RANT for the overuse of the phrase “winter wonderland,” especially by the media, every time there is snow or wintry weather. C’mon … surely you can pull some more creative or interesting phrases to describe what you are seeing. Variety is the spice of life — wait, that is overused as well. New and unique phrases, anyone?