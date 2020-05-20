RANT to those who go out in public without wearing a face cover. You are endangering yourself. You are endangering me. You may be sick and not know it. If you have it, the virus will be in your breath and you can spread it just by breathing near me. Think about what your breath looks like on a cold day. It’s time for you to be a responsible member of the community. Wear a face cover when you go out in public.

RAVE to our neighbor, Ellen, who goes around our neighborhood with her daughter and picks up any litter they see. They are using hand claws to keep things sanitary, of course. Not only is this keeping our neighborhood clean, but it is showing her daughter the meaning of helping her community in these difficult times. Way to go Ellen!