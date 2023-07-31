RANT to those who speak loudly while conducting business in public or in their yards, please take note. Your neighbors don’t want to know what is happening in your office, with your clients or your students — especially those who are suicidal. Shame on you for breaching your company ethics code. Office space is created to provide privacy. If you insist on working from home, please move back inside. Your voices carry.

RAVE and thanks to the folks at Seattle Parks and Recreation who maintain Volunteer Park. It is such a gem and you do a fabulous job keeping it nice for us all to enjoy.

RAVE to the good people at a seafood market on Rainier Avenue for returning my lost wallet to my house, and for offering wonderful seafood from a locally owned business with deep Seattle roots.