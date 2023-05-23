RANT to my neighbor who likes to start up his lawn mower and weed eater at 5:30 a.m. during the months of May-August. I don’t care that you work 60 hours a week. Those two days a week you are off are when you can do your mowing late morning or early afternoon.

RAVE to Seattle and all the people helping to keep it green and the water clean. There was an otter in the local creek the other day, and beavers live nearby. There are eagles, hawks and owls, and songbirds of all sorts in the gardens and green spaces nearby. Not bad for an urban environment.

RANT to an employee of the King County Housing Authority who parked for several hours in a no-parking zone in front of a KCHA building, blocking elderly and disabled tenants from their established access to transportation services.