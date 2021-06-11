RAVE to the only neon home off I-5 northbound before the 520 exit. I can’t get over what a colorful and fun sight it is when I leave my 12-hour shift from downtown. I’d love to know more about it as I can’t slow down enough to enjoy it as much as I’d like to as I drive by it. Love the curiosity and playfulness of the display, kudos to their creativity!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the delivery truck drivers who leave their vehicle’s engines running while the driver delivers inside any of the nine condo buildings in my development. Not only is the air being polluted with the smelly exhaust, but they are also polluting our quiet neighborhood with their noisy rumbling truck engine. Rave to the drivers who always turn their engines off in their trucks while delivering.