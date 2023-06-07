RAVE to the half-dozen folks working in the hot sun to eradicate Scotch broom from Locust Creek Park in Brier. You gave up a lovely Saturday morning to make this world a better place. Thank you.

RANT to misuse of HOV lanes. I commute on SR 509 every morning to get to work. The majority of the cars that use the HOV lane are single drivers. As a single driver, I cannot bring myself to behave like the other selfish people who think the rules do not apply to them. A reminder that the HOV lanes are for two occupants, not one jerk.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the developer, the city and the biotech tenants for selfishly blocking our once glorious view of the Space Needle with the new 1150 Eastlake building inches away from I-5. Rave to Fred Hutch for not being one of the tenants.