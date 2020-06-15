RAVE to the three neighbors who, on their own time over several hours, mowed the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery and Park on Capitol Hill. The grass was getting so long that you could not see the graves of the Union Civil War soldiers who are buried there. It was a truly wonderful thing to do.

RANT to west-siders who flee their side of the state and flood the east, refusing to wear masks and trashing everything. The locals stay healthy by not spreading germs and picking up after ourselves. Try it or stay home. We don’t need the germs or the refusal.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to our auto insurance company for voluntarily refunding a portion of our premium due to the stay-home order. Rant to our cable television provider for refusing to credit and continuing to charge a $6.90-per-month regional sports fee. Shame on them!