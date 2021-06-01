RAVE to my mask! Not only has it kept me safe from COVID-19, but also from the flu, from the common cold, from bronchitis and now from the spring onslaught of tree pollen.

RANT to grocery stores for advertising specials that can only be accessed by a smartphone. This discriminates against the people who need the savings most!

RAVE to all of the honest people in the Seattle area. I arrived home after grocery shopping and realized that I had left my six-pack of IPA on the bottom shelf of the grocery cart. I drove back to the parking lot an hour later and saw that it was in plain view for me to pick it out of the grocery cart. Anyone could have grabbed a free six-pack, but they chose to leave it so I could retrieve it.