RAVE to the secret angel that bought me a beautiful bouquet of flowers from the Pine Lake QFC. It’s a lovely gift that will not be forgotten by a newly arrived widow alone in Issaquah. I drove home with a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. Thank you.

RANT to people planning to use outdoor heaters for their holiday celebrations. Don’t you care about greenhouse gasses and climate change?

RAVE to SDOT street sweepers. Each autumn, SDOT really goes the extra mile sweeping our street, which is famous for being one of the leafiest in the city. The crews and staff provide prompt, excellent communications whenever we have questions about sweep schedules. They make the street look brand new each time they sweep, which helps keep the city drains from clogging and protects the environment. The staff demonstrates excellent public service to everyone on our street.