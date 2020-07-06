RANT to the Woodland Park Zoo that opened for members and guests with a faulty online reservation system that left dozens of families with small children waiting in the rain for an hour or more the other morning. Rather than simply let families with their membership cards in, they sent them to a second line where a single staff person attempted to confirm that they had made a reservation, one by one. Is it worth making scores of paying zoo members stand in the rain, just in case somebody might be trying to slip in without a reservation?

RAVE to the people working the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Sodo. It was extremely efficient and everyone was very kind and brightened my day. Thank you for turning a negative experience into a positive one.