RAVE to the person who handed my daughter’s lost wallet to the checker at the store it was dropped at. So awesome. Thank you, there are great people out there.

RANT to all those folks using dryer sheets and scented laundry soap. Not only are you gumming up your machines, you are polluting our air with synthetic fragrances which aren’t good for man nor beast.

RAVE to all small businesses for their innovation this year. It has been lovely to watch so many small businesses transform in such beautiful ways. I’d love to draw attention to Gather Consignment for their innovation online.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the various public dog parks in the Puyallup area. Rant to the loss of mulch and ground covering over the summer resulting in muddy terrain and muddy dogs to take home in the car!