RAVE to those who got up early the other morning to cheer on the runners in the Seattle Marathon, especially the guy who brought a bongo drum and the particular vocal group that welcomed runners as they turned onto Rainier Vista on the University of Washington campus (showering us with purple and gold confetti). That was really cool, and it definitely helped give me a boost in those final miles. Thank you also to the dozens of volunteers who were willing to stand (wearing masks) handing out cups of water throughout the course. The event could not have occurred without your help.

RANT for the total domination of commercial advertising time by Medicare insurers. This is obviously a social benefit turned into a private sector boondoggle. Commercial airtime is expensive, but these advertisers seem to have unlimited resources for running commercials end-to-end day and night.