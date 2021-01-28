RAVE to the Seattle Department of Transportation for the programming of the walk signs at intersections with stoplights. The walk sign comes on two seconds before the light turns green allowing pedestrians to establish themselves in the crosswalk before the vehicles start turning right. I am sure this establishes a much safer environment for pedestrians at busy intersections.

RANT to the driver who hit our adult son who was in a crosswalk in Auburn last month. The driver rolled down his window, asked, “Are you OK?” and then drove off. Our son had 24 stitches to the wound on his leg, which is still bleeding a month later, stitches to his head and a concussion. He has been off work for a month and can’t return for at least another while his medical bills are mounting.